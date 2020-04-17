Assam gets 6th ICMR-approved lab for COVID-19 tests

GUWAHATI: Assam has got its sixth accredited laboratory to conduct tests to detect COVID-19 status of patients.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has approved the facility at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in the state as an accredited laboratory for testing on COVID-19 samples.

On the very first day the laboratory conducted such tests successfully, according to State’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state already had five other ICMR accredited laboratories at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta Medical College and Hospital and an ICMR laboratory at Lahowal in Dibrugarh.