Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Conrad takes stock at COVID-19 care centre in Shillong Civil Hospital

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on a visit to COVID-19 care centre in Shillong Civil Hospital on Friday afternoon. Photo: Twitter.com

 

GUWAHATI: Even as questions being raised about the level of preparedness of Meghalaya’s Health Department to fight COVID-19 pandemic stalking the state, state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today visited the COVID-19 care centre in Shillong Civil Hospital to take stock of the preparedness.

“Visited the COVID19  Hospital at Civil Hospital, Shillong for a review meeting with the Doctors and officials who are working on the ground. I thank them for all the effort and long hours they are putting in and we will do everything to assist them during this time<” Conrad Sangma tweeted.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.