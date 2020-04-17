Conrad takes stock at COVID-19 care centre in Shillong Civil Hospital

GUWAHATI: Even as questions being raised about the level of preparedness of Meghalaya’s Health Department to fight COVID-19 pandemic stalking the state, state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today visited the COVID-19 care centre in Shillong Civil Hospital to take stock of the preparedness.

“Visited the COVID19 Hospital at Civil Hospital, Shillong for a review meeting with the Doctors and officials who are working on the ground. I thank them for all the effort and long hours they are putting in and we will do everything to assist them during this time<” Conrad Sangma tweeted.