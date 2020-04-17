Cummins best pacer: McGrath

Sydney: Pat Cummins is currently the most complete bowler in the world, feels Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath.

“Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by,” said McGrath in a rapid fire session on ESPNCricinfo. Since making his comeback into the Australian Test side, Cummins has gone on to become a must in the playing XI in all formats for the team. He has taken 143 wickets in Tests and 105 wickets in ODIs. He may have taken on 36 scalps in T20Is but they have come in just 28 matches at an average of 19.86. He has a total of 96 wickets in T20 matches overall.

In the auctions for the 2020 Indian Premier League, Cummins was bought by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of Rs 15.5 crore. (IANS)