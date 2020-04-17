Curfew extended, shops to open tomorrow

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, M War has extended curfew with effect from 6 am of April 17 up to 6 am of April 20.

The district magistrate said that the prohibitory order will not affect the opening of fair price shops, groceries, identified wholesale traders and local retailers.

The fair price shops (NFSA and non-NFSA), identified retailers, groceries, other shops selling essential items and permitted establishments will open in various localities of Shillong agglomeration and in the villages of East Khasi Hills district on April 18.

Banks and ATMs among others are exempted from the purview of the curfew.

The deputy commissioner also prohibited people from moving in public places without masks and spitting with effect from 6 am of April 17 until further orders.