DC calls meeting of headmen

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M War will meet the headmen and religious leaders on April 18 in the city to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

The meeting will focus on the humane approach to deal with the crisis as this will enable the citizens and the community to address the varied concerns.

According to the deputy commissioner, the meeting is also aimed at creating awareness on how to deal with the situation when a corona patient dies in the context of the problems related to the funeral of the first coronavirus victim.