No trace of coronavirus source in state

SHILLONG: The state government is yet to trace the source of novel coronavirus that has already claimed one in the city while nine others have tested positive for it since Monday.

Health Minister AL Hek told media persons on Thursday that the District Surveillance Committee was trying to ascertain how COVID-19 entered the city.

“We are hopeful that the committee will soon be able to trace the history of COVID-19. Till now, the source is not known. We are trying our best to contain the virus and ensure that it does not spread,” Hek said.

The minister also said that there was no evidence to establish that Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, who succumbed to the disease here on Wednesday, had contracted it from his son-in-law, Arthur Wungthingthing, a pilot, who has a travel history, and was on home quarantine but has since tested negative thrice.

In a statement on Wednesday, Arthur had said that one of the patients that Sailo treated might have been responsible for the transmission and the government should focus on the search and isolation of this person.

Reacting to the statement, Hek, however, wondered how anyone could be considered positive for COVID-19 without tests being conducted. “We had tried to ascertain if the doctor had contracted the virus from his son-in-law. But there is nothing to indicate in that direction. He was tested thrice but the result was negative”, Hek said.

He said that it was difficult to ascertain how the doctor had contracted the virus.

To a question if the government was taken by surprise after a hospital — Bethany Hospital, where Sailo passed away — has had to turn into a hotspot of COVID-19, the minister said that they had not anticipated such a thing would happen and even the doctor was unaware that he had contracted the virus until he was tested positive.

Stating that the government was quick to react to convert the entire hospital into a COVID-19 hospital, he informed that they have done the testing of all who are associated with it.

“The test results of all the patients and health workers are negative. This has come as a major relief to the government,” Hek said.

Moreover, he informed that all the six people — the late doctor’s family members and helpers — who tested positive earlier are self-quarantined at home.

Hek said many have expressed concern over people who have tested both positive and negative are staying together in the same house.

He, however, said that the government had offered support, but they insisted they were better off together.

“I am happy that they are strictly following all the health advisories and protocols issued by the government. We have to cooperate with them since they are cooperating with the government”, Hek said.

He also informed that the health condition of all the six were stable.

On the patients at Bethany Hospital, he said that shifting them began on Wednesday; one was shifted to Civil Hospital, 19 to NEIGRIHMS and three each to Nazareth and Supercare while 30 others were discharged, but put on quarantine.

He also said that discussions have been held with the chief minister as many hospitals in the city were not taking in patients from Bethany Hospital and the government has told them to admit such patients after COVID-19 tests and if they are found negative.