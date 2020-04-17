Sailo laid to rest, finally

SHILLONG: The first COVID-19 victim of the state, Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at the cemetery of the Riatsamthiah Presbyterian Church at Lawmali here, a day after Jhalupara in the city and Nongpoh refused permission for the last rites in their respective areas fearing spread of the disease.

Sailo, director of Bethany Hospital, passed away at 2.45 am on Wednesday.

The mortal remains were ferried to the cemetery in an ambulance and laid to rest as per WHO guidelines with those attending the funeral, including pastors, turned out in personal protective equipment (PPE) meant for high-risk groups.

A JCB was used to lower the coffin into the grave; a few media persons and government officials were stationed outside the cemetery.

Pastors from the church offered prayers for the departed soul in presence of district administration and Health department officials.

The state government had initially decided on cremation at the electric crematorium in Jhalupara, but abandoned the idea when local residents opposed it fearing that the virus could spread in the area.

The residents had also said that the workers at the crematorium were not skilled enough to handle a coronavirus case and also did not have the necessary protective gear to carry out the cremation.

Earlier, even the Executive Committee of Nongpoh Dorbar Shnong had disallowed the burial in the deceased’s farm house which, according to his son, was his wish.