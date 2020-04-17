Vice President rues resistance to burial of Meghalaya’s first COVID-19 victim

SHILLONG: Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his deep concern and agony over the 36-hour delay in finding a resting place for the body of a 69-year-old popular doctor of Meghalaya who died of COVID-19, because of strong resistance from the local people.

In a statement, the Vice President said that the physician’s body lay for several hours in the hospital he had founded after attempts to bury or cremate him were unsuccessful due to local resistance and stated this unfortunate behaviour from the locals forced the Chief Minister to finally intervene to help resolve the matter.

“Such incidents are a blot on the society’s consciousness and of great concern for all of us irrespective of party, religion and region. There is an urgent need to educate the people and remove misconceptions on COVID-19 to prevent such inhuman incidents in future,” he said