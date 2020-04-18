Assam Secretariat to resume function from April 21 amid lockdown

GUWAHATI: Assam government has decided to resume functioning of all department in the State Secretariat from April 21next with limited staff and by adhering to COVID-19 pandemic etiquettes as prescribed by the Central government especially during the prevailing extended lockdown till May 3.

The decision has been taken in the greater interest of ensuring delivery of public services.

As per a notification issued by the Secretary of Secretariat Administration Department (SAD), the senior most Secretary/head of the administrative department will ensure that officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above shall attend office regularly while Grade I and II officers will attend as and when required.

Maximum33% of Grade III and Grade IV staff of the department shall attend office in the Secretariat on rotation basis as per requirement.

All the personal staff attached to the offices of Ministers/advisors/senior most Secretaries/OSDs shall attend office regularly.

These instruction s related to resumption of department in the State Secretariat shall not apply to the offices and employees engaged in essential/emergency services as well as those directly engaged in taking measures to contain spread of COVID-19.

Following protocols are to be adhered to by employees while resuming duty in their respective department in the Secretariat from April 21 next:

Wearing of face cover 0mask compulsory, no gathering of five or more in proximity, no spitting in and outside office, ban on use of gutka, tobacco and spitting, all work places should have arrangement for temperature screening and sanitiser, social distancing must in office canteen