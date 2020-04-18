Nongpoh Dorbar blames refusal on ignorance

NONGPOH: The Dorbar Shnong of Nongpoh Proper on Friday said that it was decided to refuse burial of Dr John Sailo Ryntathiang at Nongpoh as they were not aware of the safety protocols and guidelines which created a sense of fear and panic among the locals that the COVID-19 virus could spread to the area if it was allowed.

Addressing a press conference here, officials of the Dorbar Shnong of Nongpoh Proper said people blamed them particularly on the social media without knowing the ground reality. They said that neither the Health department nor the Ri Bhoi district administration had enlightened them in this regard, prompting them to reject the request of the deceased’s family for burial.

They said they had to take a quick decision and had they been informed of the safety and other aspects and that there was no need for fear, they would not have objected.

They also asked why the district administration had not informed that burials of COVID-19 victims were being done by the Health department taking into account the safety aspects, protocols and guidelines.

They said they have nothing personal against the late doctor and expressed their deep sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed that God will give them the strength to move forward.

DC expresses regret

Meanwhile, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah, in a press briefing on Friday expressed regret that the district could not accept the request of the family of the doctor, the first COVID-19 victim, for burial at their plot of land at Nongpoh.

“As the district administration, we are very saddened by the incident. It’s all because the people were not aware of the safety and guidelines for dead body management of COVID-19 victims which in turn had led to a situation of chaos and panic amongst the local residents of Nongpoh fearing that the disease might spread to the area”, Kurbah said.

She also informed that in this regard, the administration will soon distribute a pamphlet to make people aware of the protocols and guidelines so that such incidents don’t recur.