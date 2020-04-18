Pilot’s test reports yet to be made public

SHILLONG: Despite an appeal by the son-in-law of Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, who died of coronavirus, to make public his test reports, the state government has not responded.

In a statement, Arthur Wungthingthing had said that the government should make public the reports of the two tests for coronavirus conducted on him.

He was also told that a third test would be carried out. He, however, said he believed he had tested negative.

Health minister AL Hek said on Thursday that Arthur had been tested thrice and the results were negative.

He, however, did not divulge where the tests were conducted. Nothing has been made public, though.

Director of NEIGRIHMS DM Thappa had told The Shillong Times on Thursday that if a test at the institute proves negative then it is not required to be verified by National Institute of Virology, Pune unlike when the result is positive.

When asked about the test results of Arthur, Thappa said the institute was only a testing centre.

“The samples come here from the state government with specific codes and not by name and hence only the state can do something about it”, Thappa said.

However, he said if an individual comes directly for testing, he or she can avail the test reports from the institute instead of depending on the government.

In this context, it is yet to be known whether the tests on Arthur were conducted in NEIGRIHMS or not.

The matter figured in the media briefings of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday but there was no direct reply.

Tynsong only said the government was working on a war footing and investigation was on to find out the source of infection.

Sources said that the delay on the part of the state health and family department to make official the test reports of Arthur would result in more confusion and mistrust giving rise to speculations.

While the government, without naming anyone, maintains about the travel history of one of the family members of Dr Sailo, the son-in law of the doctor wanted the government to find out the source of infection other than the family members as he suspects that the source may be a patient of the doctor.

However, the government is yet to trace source of infection.