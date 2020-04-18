Sonowal seeks Conrad’s help for smooth flow of essentials

GUWAHATI: In view of the situation created by the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the country and its fallout in North East, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, and requested him to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities from Guwahati to Barak Valley and vice versa through Meghalaya.

He said that since vehicles carrying essential commodities for the locked-down Barak Valley pass through Meghalaya, a helping hand from the authorities of Meghalaya enables the Assam government to reach out to the people of Barak Valley faster.

Sangma assured Sonowal of taking adequate steps for ensuing transportation of essential commodities through Meghalaya without any disruption.

Both the chief minister also discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and steps taken by the neighbouring states to contain the outbreak.