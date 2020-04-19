‘Bethany not a stigma in Jaiaw but rules must be followed’

SHILLONG: The Dorbar Shnong Jaiaw Langsning on Saturday said there will be no restrictions for residents who had visited or are working in Bethany Hospital.

The executive committee in a statement issued here made it clear that anyone who had visited or is working or attending patients at Bethany Hospital are free to return to their respective houses after they are thoroughly examined by medical experts appointed by the government.

However, the Dorbar Shnong made it clear that these people should strictly follow government advisories.

“They are not supposed to come out of their houses, not even from their compound until their quarantine period is over,” Eldie N Lyngdoh, secretary Dorbar Shnong Jaiaw Langsning said in a statement.

If anyone is found violating any of the advisories put forward by the government, he or she will be reported and be dealt with according to the law, he added.