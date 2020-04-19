State ready to handle 10,000 patients

SHILLONG: The Commissioner and Secretary of the Health department, Sampath Kumar, on Saturday said that the state was prepared to manage up to 10000 COVID-19 cases.

Speaking at a meeting convened by the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner with Rangbah Shnongs and community leaders, Kumar said the government has worked out a mathematical model and based on that it is hopeful of managing 10000 cases of COVID-19.

“Even if we have 10000 cases in the state, we have the system to manage it. We would need 1600 beds if that many cases come up; we have isolation beds and we have 70 ventilators and the system is ready”, he said.

Stressing on the need to build community capacity to remove fears, misunderstandings and stigma, he said apart from that the government is working on other strategies of surveillance tracking and strengthening of the health system.

Stating that majority of the COVID-19 cases does not require hospitalisation, he, however, said the disease has high transmission rate.

Maintaining that headmen and community leaders play an important role in the situation, he said there are always anxieties with a new disease.

“I don’t think this can be stopped by anybody until you stop it”, he said.

The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War Nongbri, later said that the government, through the meeting, wanted to talk to the concerned Shnong on the challenge of COVID-19.

According to the DC, everyone has to come forward to ensure that the citizens are safe and, thanks to several steps taken right from January, there has not been a major outbreak of the disease till now.