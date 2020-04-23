59 samples test negative, results of 71 awaited

SHILLONG: The state government on Wednesday night received the results of 59 tests and all were found negative.

However, the results of 71 samples are awaited

Earlier, in his media update, the chief minister said there is no increase in the number of positive patients as the tally stands at 11 active cases.

The chief minister said 5392 stranded students and migrants from the state have received financial assistance and till date, 10,287 persons registered with the government for CM’s special grant for stranded people.

On concerns raised regarding rice distribution under PMGKY to non-NFSA, the chief minister clarified that the scheme is specific and the guidelines which have been set by the Centre have to be followed.

“Some people had requested and urged that if this could be distributed to other beneficiaries who are non-NFSA. I would like to clarify that since it’s a scheme and guidelines have been given by government of India, it may not be possible for us to change those protocols”, the chief minister said.

He informed that the requirement of rice for the people has been addressed through different schemes and also through MLA scheme. “If there are anybody left out, they will also be covered under some schemes of the government.”

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that there are 382 persons who are migrant workers — both local and non-locals — stranded across the state.

Speaking to reporters, he said there is a review meeting to ensure that the stranded labourers are taken to their respective districts and the respective deputy commissioners will work out the matter.

He, however, informed that inter-district movement for migrant workers cannot be done for East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi as these are regarded as sensitive areas and the labourers will not be allowed to go out.

For the stranded migrant workers who are allowed to go to their respective districts, the deputy commissioners and district medical health officers will have to issue medical certificates and also ensure that there is no discrimination of the people.

He informed that persons under home quarantine is 5123 and those under corona centres are 277. The persons under home quarantine have been given essential commodities. They are also under 24×7 monitoring.

“We are trying our best and if there are any shortcomings, we will correct and government is committed to check the spread of virus to communities in the rural areas”, he said.

Oil price hike

The price of petrol and diesel in the state has been hiked by Rs 4 and 5 per litre respectively from Wednesday.

Tynsong said the decision to hike the price of petrol and diesel was aimed at increasing the revenue.

“The expenditure of the state government for combating COVID-19 is huge. We have taken this small step to increase our revenue generation,” he said.

The price of petrol was hiked from Rs 68 to Rs 72 per litre and that of diesel from Rs 61 to Rs 66 per litre.

“We feel that the price of petrol is still reasonable since it was Rs 75.50 per litre in January,” he said.