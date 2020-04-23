Orphanages and old age homes cope with coronavirus

SHILLONG: The old-age homes and orphanages in the city are taking utmost care to protect their elderly and young inmates from the corona pandemic.

From social distancing, sanitising to restricting movements inside the centres, the authorities concerned are making sure that the inmates stay away from infection.

The 50 inmates at Shanti Bhavan old-age home run by Missionaries of Charity have not seen their relatives since the lockdown started but “they are happy and give each other company”.

A notice on the entrance gate reads ‘No Visitors Allowed’. Sister Mazira of Shanti Bhavan said many people have been donating essential food items to the centre. “We are also holding awareness sessions for the senior citizens here. We are stitching masks and providing sanitisers too,” said Sr. Mazira, who is originally from Nongpoh.

For the little inmates at the Missionaries of Charity orphanage in Nongrimbah, it is life as usual with certain restrictions. There are 30 children in the home. There are seven sisters and 14 staff, “but two employees who come from outside are not coming now”, informed Sister Grace Mary.

“We have provided masks to all children and we are teaching them to wash hands frequently. However, social distancing is difficult to implement among children. We have to be attentive to them and continuously tell them about keeping the masks on as they remove them,” she said.

The orphanage is following the usual routine and the children are having assembly and their classes regularly.

Mercy Home in Madanrting has also stopped visitors to keep their 31 elderly inmates safe.

The centre also gets donations of food and other essential items. Though masks are there for all inmates, there is a shortage of sanitisers, informed Sister Anne George of Sisters of Charity, which runs the old-age home.

Awareness about safety protocols is part of the daily routine here and social distancing is also practiced. “So far no one has complained about loneliness. Also, their relatives seldom visit even in normal times. Our rule says that no one can go out but some boarders insist and we have to let them go. But that was before lockdown. Now, going out has been strictly restricted and we try to get things which they want. We have carrom and ludo boards for the inmates,” she added.

Tough task

While telling senior citizens and children about wearing masks and washing hands is easier, it becomes a difficult task to explain the safety protocols to the mentally challenged inmates and leprosy patients staying at the Nongpoh centre of Missionaries of Charity.

There are 170 inmates at the centre. Sister Adeline agreed that it is a humongous task to make them follow the protocols but “all of us are alert all the time and ensure that everyone keeps the mask on”.

The care-givers at the centre have to be extra-careful about corona protection protocols.

When asked about ration, Sister Adeline said the home has received essential articles from the district administration, the Khasi Students’ Union and the Ri Bhoi Youth Federation. “Besides food items, we have also got detergent powder packets. So by God’s grace we are surviving (amid lockdown),” she added.