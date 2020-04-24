Crime update

Two apprehended

Headman of Umsaitsning village, Ri Bhoi, lodged a complaint at Umsning OP, that on Thursday morning, local residents apprehended two persons —Vincent Shadap and Pynshailang Kapew — while they were attempting to sell two heads of cattle in the village which were stolen.

Rice bags stolen

Stelin Lamare, secretary of Barato village, West Jaintia Hills, lodged a complaint that on April 18 night, miscreants broke into Barato Govt. UP School and stole eight bags (50 kg each) of rice valued around Rs 12,000 meant for midday meal programme.

Abused

Deigracia Pohtmi lodged a complaint that on April 21, during midnight, her house owner along with two other tenants — Rina Nongkhlaw and Mamuni Paul — abused her near their residence at Laban.

Break-in

Nilu Paul lodged a complaint that on Aprli 20, miscreants broke into a shop at Nongrimbah, Laitumkhrah, and stole four cartons of chocolate and Rs 11,500.

Fraud

Md Umar Raja (24) of Borbhuin, Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi, lodged a complaint on April 22 that miscreants used his SBI account for fraudulent transactions.