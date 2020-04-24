EJH sets up quarantine centres in most villages

SHILLONG: It is a study in contrast.

Sample this. Almost all villages in East Jaintia Hills district have set up makeshift quarantine centres for those returning home, including frontliners in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now cut to closer home. Panic-stricken after all the 12 — 11 active after one death — novel coronavirus cases in the state so far surfaced in East Khasi Hills district, people are reportedly not allowing outsiders to enter their villages.

Informing about the initiative of the East Jaintia Hills district villagers, Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Thursday said the centres are equipped with all facilities for quarantine for 14 days before people can enter their respective villages.

Those under quarantine have been provided with tents and other facilities including an ambulance.

Appreciating the initiative, Shylla regretted that with positive cases detected in East Khasi Hills, people are panicking and not allowing outsiders to enter the villages.

The villagers have set up the centres on their own without even approaching the government for any help, he said.

The minister said that if people or frontliners are facing problems, they can always approach the government.

On the recent incident of people obstructing the burial of the first COVID-19 victim of the state, Shylla said that such a mindset was “shameful” and people should refrain from doing such things.

He said the last rites would be done in such a manner that it will not affect anyone and the doctors are well prepared to follow protocols before disposing bodies.

It may be mentioned that the burial of the state’s first positive patient was opposed by a few localities putting the state government and the district administration in a fix.

However, later Riatsamthiah Presbyterian Church came forward and the burial finally took place at Lawmali.