Sonowal distributes face masks to tea workers

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday distributed face masks among tea workers working in Bokpara Tea Estate in Dibrugarh in eastern Assam besides reminding them of maintaining social distance at this time COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister personally distributed face masks among the tea workers with the objective to make the community understand how important a practice it is to wear face masks to remain safe from COVID-19 infection.

Tea Estates in Assam have been allowed to resume operation last week amid lock down as per the guidelines from the Central government by adhering to lockdown protocols and etiquette,

Already the tea estates in the state had lost out on the year’s first flush of tea leaves and the COVID-19 pandemic situation prevented them from engaging workers to pluck the tea leaves at that time.