Cricket to go live in Vanuatu

PORT VILA (VANUATU): They’re ready to go live in Vanuatu. A tropical island in the South Pacific is very likely to be the only venue in the world hosting a competitive cricket final on Saturday, as most international sport remains shuttered around the globe.

Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz is inviting anyone missing live action to tune in to a live stream. “It’s one of the only live sports around the world at the moment. We can showcase a bit of cricket for everyone who is in lockdown,” Deitz told the Associated Press. Bored sports fans, he added, “can see something a bit different.

We can offer some entertainment — that’s what we’re trying to do.” The Tafea Blackbirds and the Power Sharks are playing off in the morning in a women’s match, with the winner playing the Mele Bulls in the women’s league final. (AP)