EJH, WKH lift curbs on activities

KHLIEHIRIAT/NONGSTOIN: The deputy commissioners of East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills on Friday issued a list of activities that are permitted to operate in the districts in compliance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, according to official statements.

The DCs informed that activities permitted to function in these two districts are shops dealing in essential goods, courier services for essential goods, e-commerce operations in essential goods and common service centres.

Self-employed electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters, shops for repair of truck on highways are allowed to operate.

Hardware stores dealing in items like CGI sheets, cement, etc that are used for construction, including transportation of the same and electrical shops, industries, industrial establishments— both government and private — such as food processing industries in rural areas, which are outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, including rice mills and mustard oil processing are also permitted.

Brick kilns in rural areas outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities are also allowed to function.

Construction activities such as construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities and all kinds of projects in industrial estates are allowed as well as quarrying of chips and aggregates including their transportation.

All agriculture and allied sector activities like farming operations, including livestock farming, poultry, fishery and hatcheries, collection, processing and distribution of milk and milk products, mandis by APMC, procurement and marketing of agricultural produce, custom hiring centers, cold storage, warehouses, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of agriculture inputs, seed, animal feed and fodder, movement of harvesting and sowing related machines, implements are also allowed.

Operation of tea industry including plantations with maximum 50% work force for production, processing, packing and marketing and transportation of all agricultural products are subject to transit point and route specified by the deputy commissioner considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation are also allowed.

Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, sale and supply of medicine and vaccines are allowed to operate.

MNREGA works are also allowed following protocols.

“Similar arrangements will be made for the days to come and specific instruction will be suitably published well in advance,” the East Jaintia Hills DC said.