MDA-Opp meet on COVID-19

SHILLONG: The ruling MDA and the Opposition will meet on Saturday to exchange ideas and suggestions on how to tackle and contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said the meeting will discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

The chief minister said that they had a meeting with the Assembly Speaker on Thursday night where it was decided to have the meeting with the Opposition.

Certain presentations would also be made during the meeting.

Sangma said that the objective of holding the meeting is to have ideas, suggestions and inputs from everybody on the issue and move forward.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma, who is also a physician, had expressed his willingness to offer his service to the state government.

He had said that it depended on the government whether it wanted him to share his experience as a medical professional and an administrator.

Meanwhile, an online petition is doing the rounds with a group of concerned citizens asking the chief minister to reconsider the members of the committee set up to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, besides urging him to appoint Mukul Sangma, an experienced medical practitioner as well as an administrator, as head of the core committee to execute the task of handling the pandemic situation.