Selling pig, pork prohibited in Assam

GUWAHATI: With reports of unnatural deaths of pigs pouring in from various parts of the state, Assam government has decided to prohibit selling of pigs and pork throughout the state.

Assam Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora on Saturday informed that samples had been sent to Bhopal for testing and there would be no selling on pigs and pork in the state till the test reports were received here. He said slaughter houses would remain closed until further order.

Meanwhile, six of the districts of the state – Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Biswanath and Lakhimpur have been declared containment zones for pigs.

The minister, however, assured that swine flu would not spread to human beings from pigs.