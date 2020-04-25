Two extra months for ICC chairman Manohar

NEW DELHI: International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar, who is expected to step down in June, might get a couple of months’ extension as the ICC’s Board Meeting is set to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In all likelihood, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves will replace the former BCCI president, who, it is learnt, has decided against seeking an extension for a third two-year-term.

“This is for sure that Manohar is going but he will probably stay on for another two months as the annual Board Meeting in June looks highly unlikely at the moment considering the global situation,” an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“So it might be in August that ICC will have a new chairman,” he added.

The BCCI, however, remains wary of the Vidarbha lawyer, who was seen as an adversary by some in the Indian Board.

"Till Manohar steps down officially, I will not like to believe (anything). Seeing is believing. He still has a term left. If he decides at the last moment that he wants to continue then it will be a different story," a BCCI veteran said.