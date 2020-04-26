Look at other source of virus: Mukul

SHIILLONG: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has asked the state government to look at other possible source of transmission from where the first COVID-19 patient had contracted the virus. “We must not jump into conclusion. We need to look at the history of the case keeping in mind what was the response of the health authorities in the case of first COVID-19 positive case. We must look at and trace the likely source of transmission other than the first suspected source of infection which in this case is the son-in-law,” Mukul said while talking to reporters. Pointing out that the test which was done on the suspected source had turned out negative, he said that the suspected source was tested while travelling to Manipur and even in that case he was tested negative. “It is for this reason we need to understand on the gravity of the situation and to look at other sources of transmission,” Mukul added.

‘As of now source is only family’

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, while addressing reporters, said that it is a common sense that the source of transmission will be from the among the family members of the late senior doctor who had died of COVID-19. “As of now, the source is only from one family. The state should have witnessed some more positive cases in other parts of the state if the transmission was from other sources,” Tynsong said.

According to him, the team of medical experts who are part of the committee headed by the Commissioner and Secretary, Health department are in agreement that the source will be from the family itself.

Tynsong, however, maintained that the government will continue to investigate to find out if the transmission is from other source.