Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Mizoram sets up disinfectant chamber on Assam border

REGIONAL
By Agencies

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has installed disinfectant chamber at Vairengte on the Mizoram- Assam border to sanitize vehicles carrying essential commodities to check the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Saturday.
“Cross-border #biosecurity disinfection Chamber installed at Vairengte, to check the influx of the virus via inanimate objects and our essential commodities,” Zoramthanga said in a tweet. “Sincere respect to all effort lenders,” he added. The state government also set up a disinfectant chamber at Bairabi, another town bordering Assam, on Thursday. (PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.