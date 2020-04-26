Mizoram sets up disinfectant chamber on Assam border

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has installed disinfectant chamber at Vairengte on the Mizoram- Assam border to sanitize vehicles carrying essential commodities to check the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Saturday.

“Cross-border #biosecurity disinfection Chamber installed at Vairengte, to check the influx of the virus via inanimate objects and our essential commodities,” Zoramthanga said in a tweet. “Sincere respect to all effort lenders,” he added. The state government also set up a disinfectant chamber at Bairabi, another town bordering Assam, on Thursday. (PTI)