Nagaland govt allows opening of shops

Kohima: The Nagaland government on Saturday allowed partial relaxation in the opening of shops in residential complexes with immediate effect, an official said.

Nagaland has no COVID-19 positive case so far. An order issued by Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Saturday said in pursuance to Ministry of Home Affairs order dated April 15 and 24, all shops including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls outside the limits of municipalities and town councils will be permitted to carry on activities with immediate effect.

All shops, including neighbourhood shops and stand alone shops, shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipalities and town councils, except shops in market complexes and multi-brand and single brand malls have been granted permission, he said.

The order said that shops will function with 50 per cent workers strength, while wearing of masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

The chief secretary said that shops located in crowded areas which offer no scope for enforcing satisfactory social distancing like the Hongkong Market and New Market in Dimapur Town and BOC Market in Kohima would remain closed.

The respective district deputy commissioners have been asked to make assessment of such locations and issue suitable orders. Shops for truck repairs along the highways with stipulated minimum distancing will be allowed to open, he said.

The chief secretary reiterated that salons, dine-in restaurants, eateries and departmental stores would continue to remain closed. However, home deliveries from dine-in restaurants, food outlets and delivery of online orders of essential commodities shall be permitted, he said. (PTI)