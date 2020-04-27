Health secy gets three months extension

New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Sunday, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan was given a three-month extension to maintain continuity in the government’s coronavirus fight, while Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare was given additional charge of the I&B Ministry.

Tarun Bajaj, Additional Secretary in the PMO, will be the new Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department, which assists the government in maintaining sound public finances through sustainable, equitable and efficient use of the nation’s economic resources.

Higher Education Secretary Khare was given additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, while incumbent Ravi Mittal was shifted to the Department of Sports.

Khare, who has been an old hand in the I&B Ministry, comes in at a time the print media’s finances have been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)02