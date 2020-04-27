Only one doctor hospitalised, Bethany clarifies

SHILLONG: Bethany Hospital, Shillong has informed that only one doctor was hospitalised and he was tested negative for coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday, hospital spokesperson, Dr. Kyntiewlang Sanmiet said there have been messages circulating on social media that five doctors of Bethany Hospital were hospitalised and that the hospital was closed indefinitely and its doctors and staff are searching for jobs elsewhere.

The information is misleading and incorrect, Sanmiet said. “Only one doctor of our hospital is currently hospitalised in one of the private hospitals in the city and has tested negative for COVID-19 thrice already”, he added.

The last test was done on April 25.

The spokesperson assured that Bethany Hospital, Shillong and Bethany Hospital Outreach, Nongpoh will resume operations at the earliest. “Currently, we await government’s instructions regarding disinfection and sanitisation in order to safeguard public and staff safety on commencement of our services”, the doctor said.

The hospital asked people not to share unverified information while it looks forward to welcome all with care, compassion and commitment.