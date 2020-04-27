S K Oil released in Tura

TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, has informed all AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA card holders under Tura Urban and rural based S K Oil centres that Public Distribution System (PDS) S K Oil for the month of April, 2020 has been released through their respective centres.

The PDS S K Oil regular quota will be distributed at the scale of 2 litres per card at the revised wholesale rate of Rs. 25.62/- per litre while the revised retail rate is Rs. 28/- per litre.

Therefore, all S K Oil dealers are hereby directed to distribute the quota of the month as soon as the stock arrives to their centres and they are also directed to display the signboards on the prominent place indicating the name of centre, name of dealer, list of beneficiaries, current rate of S K Oil, scale of issue and timing of operation of their respective centres.