In Italy, time running out for Serie A return

Milan:The Italian government has ruled out team training before May 18, leaving Serie A chiefs with their backs against the wall if they are to finish a season interrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday delayed a decision on restarting football despite allowing top athletes to resume training in a week’s time. From next Monday, individual athlete will be able to resume training. But for team sports, in particular football, it remains a waiting game, in a championship suspended since March 9. So, while cyclist Vincenzo Nibali will able to resuming his usual training, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus will not. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora was cautious, warning: “It’s not a given that football will resume.”

“On May 18? We will see, for team sports, such as football, rigid safety protocols are needed,” Spadafora told Italian television. Spadafora spoke of “shortcomings” in the health and safety protocol presented last week by Italian football federation (FIGC) officials. FIGC president Gabriele Gravina insisted Monday they were “working to restart football safely,” warning of the damage not finishing the season would entail. “We’re working tirelessly to define the best conditions for the completion of the suspended championships, responsibly planning all the steps to be taken, but also to define the various scenarios,” said Gravina. (AFP)