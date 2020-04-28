India’s tour of Oz will help Cricket Auatralia: Paine

Melbourne: Australia Test captain Tim Paine has said players won’t be greedy at this hour of crisis but has urged Cricket Australia (CA) to explain the financial condition to them.

He has also opined that India’s tour of Australia seeing the light of the day will help the cause.

“Players need to know the absolute financial positions of the game and the players aren’t going to be greedy,” Paine said on ABC Radio.”Our livelihood, all the people associated with the ACA and the players association, their livelihood is dependent on the game of cricket being healthy.

“So at the moment if a pay cut for us is on the cards and that keeps our game thriving well into the future, then that’s something we’ll certainly have to look at.”

Stumper batsman Paine also hoped India’s tour of Australia, slated to begin in November this year, is on course as it would solve a lot of financial problems of CA. “I think there’s a bit of safeguarding towards the potential of India not coming (on a tour in December/January) which is worth something like 250 to 300 million dollars.

“I’m hoping that they get here, that would solve a lot of issues.

“I know there’s been some early talks with Cricket Australia and the government around the potential of what could be done, chartering planes and getting them in isolation when they get here to make sure that we can get India here,” Paine said. (IANS)