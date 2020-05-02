African Swine Fever detected in Assam pigs

GUWAHATI: Assam has formed a committee comprising top government officials and experts to discuss measures following detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in pigs in some districts of the state.

“Samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal have tested positive for the ASF virus,” Assam animal husbandry and veterinary minister, Atul Bora told reporters here on Saturday.

The state had banned the sale of pigs and pork in the affected districts of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Biswanath and Jorhat where several hundreds of pigs had died recently.

“We will take strict measures in accordance with the suggestions provided by the committee. According to the 2019 census, the pig population in the state was estimated at 21 lakh. However, according to the latest census, the population of pigs is not less than 30 lakh. A sizeable number of youths hinge on piggery. So we have to ensure that our pig farmers do not face excess loss,” Bora said.

He further said that the chief minister has been apprised of the development and that a meeting on Saturday was held to discuss ways to tackle the challenges in the coming days. “Tomorrow, we will meet farmers and people associated with commercial piggery to further deliberate on matter,” the minister said.

The viral disease (ASF) which affects pigs, however, does not transmit from animals to humans.

“We suspect that this virus has reached the state through Arunachal Pradesh. Later the symptoms in pigs were witnessed in Jonai adjoining Arunachal. Then, the cases were also detected in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Biswanath,” he said.

Bora, however, said that there is currently no vaccine available for ASF. “We were providing vaccine for Classical Swine Fever, but we have stopped giving that vaccine in those districts where ASF has now been detected,” he said.

The minister further said that culling (or selective slaughter) in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre, was the only way to stop the spread of the virus.