Assam to review new lockdown guidelines

Guwahati: A high-level meeting to discuss various issues related to movement of people of the state stranded at different places across the country and the policy to be adopted for facilitating their return was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Friday.

The meeting decided to review the relaxations notified by the Union government for implementation in the state and to inform the public accordingly.

The meeting also discussed various issues related to the lockdown currently being enforced in the state.

The principal secretary of finance department, Sameer Sinha, informed the chief minister about the steps to be taken to deal with issues related to movement of people who are stranded in different parts of the country.

Further, the state has also appointed nodal officers to deal with the matter of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places.

Earlier in the day, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had hinted that the state will bring back the people in batches, with the exercise likely to commence with the people stuck in other Northeastern states soon. (UNI)