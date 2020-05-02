CM rubbishes ‘old ambulance’ charge

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday ridiculed allegations that the 25 new ambulances procured by the state government from Uttar Pradesh were secondhand.

The chief minister said that even Nagaland and other states went for these ambulances.

Making it clear that the ambulances were kept in 108 stock in UP and are brand new, he said Meghalaya is lucky to get them. There is no need to have any confusion on that, he added.

The UP registration of the ambulances had caused quite uproar on social media with people criticising and accusing the state government of procuring secondhand ambulances for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong too echoed similar views on the purchase of the ambulances and maintained that some people are trying to play politics even in a situation like this.

“Some politicians are not happy with the good work of the government. They are trying to spread false propaganda with the intention to demoralise the government. My only request to those who are responsible in spreading the propaganda is to stop playing petty politics and rather focus to protect themselves from being infected by COVID-19,” Tynsong added.

Meanwhile, the Health and Welfare department has clarified that the government has been on the lookout to procure new ambulances in view of the COVID-19 crisis since there are no active sale of automobiles in the country during the lockdown period in April.

Earlier, certain questions were raised whether Meghalaya government purchased second-hand ambulances to be used for 108 emergency services in the state.

Meghalaya government bought 25 ambulances at the cost of Rs 4.5 crore which was part of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Questions are also being raised by many after the chief minister along with health minister AL Hek inspected the new ambulances with basic life support.

Similar allegations have also been made in Nagaland after the state had bought 10 ambulances.

In a separate statement, the Joint Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department said that the government has been on the look out to procure new ambulances in view of the COVID-19 crisis since there was no active sale of automobiles in the country during the lockdown period in April. The official added that after much effort, persistence, urgency and support from GVK/EMRI Uttar Pradesh (UP), 25 ambulances were procured from that state.

The ambulances were transferred from the surplus fleet of 108 Emergency Medical Transport Services, UP (East).

The joint secretary reiterated that the ambulances are new, fabricated with essential medical equipment and in good condition and were registered in UP.

The joint secretary further stated that the mileage of the ambulances may also be checked by anyone to ascertain that these have not been used earlier.