East Khasi Hills set become green zone by May 10-11

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills District on Meghalaya will be declared as a green zone by May 10-11 in case there is no detection of any COVID-19 positive case.

Revealing this, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the criteria to declare the district a green zone from orange to green zone is that there should not be any detection of positive for 21 days after the last positive case was detected. “So, by May 10 or 11, Government will be able to declare Shillong as green zone if there are no new positive case,” he said.

Pointing out that of the eleven districts of the state, the ten are already in the green zone whilecEast Khasi Hills District is in the Orange Zone now, the Chief Minister said that the state technically had one positive case now and first test conducted on the last positive patient was negative.

Informing that there is a last test and results should be anytime now, he said, “The first test came out negative and if the second consecutive test yields negative result then that case will also be considered a recovered case and there will be no active cases in Meghalaya”.

To a query whether the relaxation announced will now be modified since East Khasi Hills now falls under the Orange Zone, the Chief Minister said that there was no contradiction between the orders given by the State and the Centre.