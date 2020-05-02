Kidnapped Dima Hasao trader found dead

SHILLONG: The body of a kidnapped small-time trader, Sontush Hojai, from Dima Hasao district of Assam was found on April 30.

Hojai, who was a resident of Damadi Hawar village, was kidnapped from home on April 24 by five unidentified persons who came in a white Bolero that did not have a registration number.

When the victim’s wife went to the police to report the kidnapping, she was allegedly told that her husband would be back the next day. But after he did not come back, the wife lodged an FIR.

Hojai was a Dimaraji activist. His body was found in a place under Langting police station. The body was first sent to Haflong civil hospital for post mortem but later it was referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Manobendro Gogoi, the investigating officer (IO), said the police are suspecting that the kidnap and murder was the work of a militant group.

“Militant activities are on the rise along the border in the Nagaland side,” he said.

When asked about the involvement of NSCN members, the IO said, “We found his decomposed body and sent it for postmortem. I cannot say anything till the report comes tomorrow (Saturday).”

When asked about the apprehensions of the family, Gogoi said the police told the family that Hojai would come back because “everyone should be optimistic” and it would not be right to demoralise them in the beginning. “But if the family has taken it in a wrong way, then I cannot help,” he added.

The All Dimasa Students’ Union president, Uttam Langthasa, on Friday condemned the incident and appealed to the administration for CBI enquiry.

“Your sacrifice will not go in vain, your spirit of fighting and patience to bear every brutality of tortures will encourage our new generation,” a social media post read.