NDRF relief work

Guwahati: Rescuers of 1st Bn NDRF, Guwahati, under the supervision of Commandant Randhir Singh Gill, distributed food more than 2200 needy people at Chakardeo, Azara, Katamura, Nizsundry, Bargaon, Changsari, Dhakla, Nilapara, New Lakhitari and Bijoynagar areas in Kamrup Metro and Rural districts. The NDRF medical team also carried out thermal screening of villagers. The food distrubution was done in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad and Amrit Bhog Bhandara Guwahati. A sanitisation drive was also carried out at Meghdoot Bhawan and GPO, Guwahati. During the programme NDRF rescuers emphasised on social distancing, hand washing, use of sanitiser and follow lockdown protocol against the pandemic spread of COVID-19.