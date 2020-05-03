Curbs further eased in EKH; ‘state safe’

SHILLONG: The state government on Saturday further relaxed restrictions for East Khasi Hills district, which is in the orange zone, beginning May 4 while asserting the state is now safe from COVID-19.

Speaking to newsmen here, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tysong said that there was nothing to worry about as the government has worked tirelessly to make sure that there is no further spread of the infection. He also said that now everyone should take responsibility of taking care of themselves as per the protocols.

Tynsong, however, made it clear that protocols have to be adhered to and the government has left it to the wisdom of the district administration to ensure it.

‘Green’ hope

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on Saturday said the East Khasi Hills district can be declared a green zone by May 10-11 if there are no more positive cases by then.

He said that the district can be declared green zone 21 days after the last positive case was detected if no more cases come up.

) The last case was detected on April 20 and, accordingly, the 21-day period would end by May 10-11.

Pointing out that of the eleven districts, 10 ten are in the green zone and East Khasi Hills district in the orange zone, the chief minister said that the state technically has one positive case, who, however, has since tested negative in one test. He said the result of the second test is expected anytime. If the second test result is also negative then the patient would be considered to have recovered and there will be no active case left in the state, the chief minister said.

As of now 1707 samples have been collected out of which 1655 have tested negative and results of 40 are awaited.

Relaxations from May 4

** Curfew to be partially lifted from Shillong agglomeration ; night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am to continue

** Construction activities in Shillong agglomeration, including Mylliem Block, allowed

** Hardware and electrical shops and construction and quarrying activities allowed in Mylliem and Shillong agglomeration

** Wine shops to open as per prescribed protocols of MHA

** Officers at the Secretariat as well as Directorate level, including heads of departments to resume duties; 33 per cent capacity of Group C and D to also start work— Chief Secretary to work out with heads of departments on how to maintain the 33 per cent attendance