Delhi to enjoy all red zone relaxations from Monday: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will allow all the red zone relaxations in the city from Monday while the lockdown will be continued, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Kejirwal said the Centre has announced extension of lockdown for two weeks from Monday.

“Entire Delhi is a red zone. The Central government has given some relaxations to the red zones and we will be allowing all that,” Kejriwal said.

He said all the government offices with essential services will have 100 per cent staff while those in non-essential services will run with 33 per cent attendance.

“All inter-state buses, metros and air travel will be suspended. Autos will be suspended too. The movement of the goods will be allowed,” he said.

Malls, market complexes and all the market areas will be shut. But the shops of essential itemes inside these markets will be allowed. Stationery shops will be allowed.

The standalone shops will be allowed to open irrespective of whether they sell essential or non-essential items.

The movement of people between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. will be barred unless something essential.

Four category of people — those above 65-yera, pregnant women, those having serious diseases and children below the age of 10 — are not allowed to step out, he said, adding they are more prone to the infection which can even kill them.

“The entire city is a red zone. We followed all the instructions from the Centre. Making the entire city a red zone is creating trouble for the people. Our revenue has gone down,” he said.

Kejriwal said in April the government received only Rs 300 crore as revenue. “Usually in April, the revenue used to be RS 35,000 crore.”

“How will we run the government? This is creating financial issues for the government. We have requested the Centre to open Delhi and make it a green zone barring the containment zones.”

IANS