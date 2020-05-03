Hek says rural area well equipped to fight COVID-19

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek has said the rural areas are fully equipped and geared up to tackle COVID-19.

Reports about ill-equipped CHCs and PHCs in rural areas of the state have been doing the rounds in the media.

However, the minister along with DHS (MI) Dr Aman War have visited several health centres across the state recently.

The health care centres are optimistic that they are well equipped to fight the virus.

“All PHCs and CHCs now have PPE and other equipment,” Hek asserted.

Hek said during his visit to several PHCs, he reviewed the functioning of these centres and several issues at the local level were resolved through discussions and plan of action.

Hek had visited PHCs in far flung areas like Ampati, Tura, Ichamati, Laskein and even Borato.

“During our visits, we found that doctors and nurses in all the CHCs and PHCs were full of confidence and they had the desire to serve the state and the nation in these trying times,” Hek said.

All the CHCs and PHCs in rural areas were given out not less than 100 PPE besides other equipment such as masks and hand sanitisers.

According to Hek, the personnel at PHCs have made all the arrangements and all the PHCs and CHCs in rural areas have done a lot of ground work in tandem with the local village authorities to ensure that people are protected during the COVID-19 fight.