Liquor shops to open from tomorrow

SHILLONG: The state excise department has permitted opening of liquor shops and bonded warehouses from Monday from 9 am to 4 pm.

The order issued on Saturday said the deputy commissioners will decide the permitted days and the areas where wine shops need to be kept closed keeping in mind the high transmission risk of COVID-19.

The staff of the wine shops should wear face masks and provide hand sanitisers to the customers.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet from each other should be kept and there should not be more than 5 persons at the shop at one time, the order said.