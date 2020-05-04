4 held for ‘molestation bid’ on nurses in Assam

GUWAHATI: Four persons have been detained by police for allegedly outraging the modesty of two nurses while they were on their way to duty at a private hospital in Biswanath town in Biswanath district late Saturday evening, police sources confirmed on Sunday.

Biswanath deputy superintendent of police, Muzaffar Hussain told The Shillong Times over phone on Sunday that one of the accused, Dhorbindor Sharma, 32, a mechanic of a garage near a petrol pump where the incident happened, was apprehended from near the oil depot after the matter was reported around 8.50 pm.

“The other three – Rahul Kumar, 18, Ashok Kumar, 26, Gaurav Kumar, 18, all employees of the petrol pump – who managed to escape after the incident, were later apprehended around 2.10 am on Sunday after a thorough search operation. All the four were sent to judicial custody earlier and are now in two days’ police remand,” Hussain said.

He said the police were reported about a quarrel that took place in the petrol pump and a sub inspector was sent to the site where he witnessed a group of people roughing up one of the accused (Dhorbindor).

“Later, the accused was brought to the police station and apprehended after the two nurses, who were in their early twenties complained that the four had allegedly tried to molest them and outrage their modesty,” Hussain said.

A case number 119/2020, under sections 341/342/354/354-A/34 IPC, was registered at Biswanath police station.

The incident comes just hours before a day when the armed forces paid a unique tribute to the untiring efforts of our COVID-19 warriors – doctors, nurses and medical personnel – across the country.