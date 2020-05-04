Developed By: iNFOTYKE

An Indian Air Force chopper (inset) showers flower petals on medical staff gathered outside Shillong Civil Hospital as a mark of respect and gratitude to frontline COVID-19 workers, in the city on Sunday.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
An Indian Air Force chopper (inset) showers flower petals on medical staff gathered outside Shillong Civil Hospital as a mark of respect and gratitude to frontline COVID-19 workers, in the city on Sunday. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Health Minister AL Hek were also present on the occasion. (ST)
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.