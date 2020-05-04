An Indian Air Force chopper (inset) showers flower petals on medical staff gathered outside Shillong Civil Hospital as a mark of respect and gratitude to frontline COVID-19 workers, in the city on Sunday. MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter On May 4, 2020 An Indian Air Force chopper (inset) showers flower petals on medical staff gathered outside Shillong Civil Hospital as a mark of respect and gratitude to frontline COVID-19 workers, in the city on Sunday. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Health Minister AL Hek were also present on the occasion. (ST) Continue Reading
