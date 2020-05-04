Opposition to reopening of schools

SHILLONG: Several organisations have opposed the move to reopen schools asserting that it would adversely affect the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, KSU, FKJGP and HNYF leaders said that the educational institutes will not be in a position to abide by social distancing norms.

They said that many students might have moved to their home states before the lockdown and opening the educational institutes at this juncture will necessitate inter-state movement of such students who might hail from the COVID 19-affected zones.

“The government must understand the psyche of the parents who are still apprehensive about sending their wards to schools”, the organisations mentioned in the letter.

Further, they said that the whole world, including India, must be prepared for the possible second wave of the pandemic, and opening of educational institutes at this juncture is not wise.

“Together as a state we can cope with the loss of the normal academic sessions, but this can be done when this pandemic scenario subsides to the practical realities”, the letter said.