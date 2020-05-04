Strategy report prepared on COVID-19 impact on Assam

GUWAHATI: The State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam has initiated urgent action for an effective time-bound strategy to take forward the development agenda in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, chief executive officer, SITA, Nitin Khade has been coordinating with senior officials of the government, experts and professionals in the respective fields of study to assess the socio-economic impact from the current global health crisis, an official statement issued here on Monday, said.

The studies have been taken up during the lockdown period in April 2020 and all processes relating to data sharing, correspondence, direction and decision making, etc were initiated through IT enabled platforms.

The strategy reports for the state are being readied with help and support from departments/organisations and experts concerned in respective areas of specialization.

OKD Institute of Social Change and Development, which has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the strategy report on the assessment of the economic and social impact of COVID-19 on Assam, has prepared the draft report and the final version will be submitted in the next couple of days.

The outcome of the report should serve the state government in chalking out its action plan at micro and macro levels to meet the challenging facing the state.

Considering the importance of agriculture and allied activities like veterinary, dairy, fishery sectors in the state’s economy, a sector-specific strategy paper is also under preparation by KPMG, an international consultancy service organisation with help from all related government departments and agencies.

The draft report is ready and it will be finalized for submission to the government in a couple of days.

In regard to the tea industry, SITA is working on a strategy paper for the state government by engaging Ernst & Young, a multinational organisation with support from government departments including tea industry organisations.

In view of the recent debacle experienced in the trade, businesses and in the services sector, SITA has decided to engage Assam Chambers of Commerce to discuss the issues demanding immediate attention with other related organisations in consultation with government departments to work out a strategy for the state to come up with action oriented programmes.

Accordingly, the forum is in the process of data collection and other related works in shaping the points of deliverables.