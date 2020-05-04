Strict monitoring of incoming citizens

Editor,

At a time when it looks like Meghalaya is at the cusp of controlling the Covid-19 spread (We will know for sure in another 2 to 3 weeks), it is extremely important that the Government should strictly monitor the citizens being brought back from other parts of the country.

First, the government should provide food and accommodation in an exclusive Covid-19 quarantine camp for the incoming stranded citizens. In fact, they can use one of the Covid centres that have already been set up. The incoming citizens should only be allowed to leave the quarantine camp and go back home to their families after they have been tested negative. Once they are released from the camp, they should still quarantine further at home until the government performs another test on the individuals one week after the first test was performed. This is because many test results are usually negative when the testing happens in the first 2-3 days post infection.

Second, we all know that the Government has limited bandwidth to perform the above mentioned steps. Hence, in order to reduce the volume of incoming citizens, it is important that only the citizens who cannot sustain themselves for the next few months outside the state should register to go home. All Meghalaya citizens, especially the ones who are earning and can sustain themselves for the next few months outside the State should abstain from going back home. This is also because the risk of the coronavirus resurfacing in Meghalaya is directly proportional to the number of citizens going back to the State.

The above steps may sound harsh and expensive but as they always say “Prevention is better than cure”. We cannot afford even one new positive case to crop up in the State.

Yours etc.,

Shainam Kharumnuid,

IIT Madras & IIM Bangalore Alumnus,

Via email

On Online Education

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily I would like to draw the attention of all concerned to certain issues related to online teaching. With the third phase of countrywide lockdown and educational institutions remaining closed for an indefinite period, online teaching seems to be the only way to stay in touch with the students and guide them in their studies. A number of educational institutions are adopting online method of teaching to reach out to their students. Accordingly, one can see teachers using different platforms like WhatsApp, Google classroom, YouTube, Zoom etc for uploading explanatory videos, study materials, notes, questions, assignments, homework etc. for their students. While in an extraordinary situation like the current one, this method can be the best possible way to keep the students engaged in their studies, it must also be stated that given the infrastructure facilities available in our states and the system of education currently in place, online teaching cannot replace our physical classroom teaching; this necessitates redoing all the classes taken online once our institutions reopen. In spite of that, teachers are trying their best to teach their students with whatever resources are available with them.

I would like to highlight two main issues which I faced while using the online teaching method. Firstly, a large section of students are from rural areas; and in some of those areas network availability is not enough for accessing internet. Secondly, an effective online class requires use of videos and other materials like scanned images of study materials which consume considerable amount of data in the magnitude of a few GB. Now a student may have good mobile connectivity, but may not be able to subscribe to those data packs due to economic conditions, especially during the lockdown. In this regard, I would like to make an appeal to the State Government and the mobile service providers to kindly take necessary steps to ensure good connectivity in the remote areas too. There has been a lot of hype about ‘Digital India’, let us use this opportunity to make it a reality. I would also like to appeal to the mobile service providers to roll out some data packs which are affordable for students.

Lastly, I appeal to the student community not to consider this lockdown period as extended or bonus holidays. Teachers are working hard so students can learn something from the comfort of their homes. Many students very active on social media platforms; they can and should be equally active on online learning platforms too. There are a number of e-learning apps available like e-Pathsala, Swayam, Diksha etc., which can be easily downloaded. These are excellent platforms for online learning for school, college and even PG students. Students should use their android mobiles as learning tools. Students with connectivity problems or do not own a computer or an android device can use their text books till the classes resume. There are also educational programme broadcasts by Doordarshan and other TV channels meant for students of various levels. They should watch those. Let us hope that the current crisis will end soon, but till then, learning should not stop.

Yours etc.,

Devajyoti Bokolial

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong.

When officials lack humanity

Editor,

Apropos the news, “Stuck in red tape, mother fails to meet dying son”, (ST, May 1, 2020) it is indeed heartbreaking to read of a mother who yearned to meet her dying son but could not do so for want of a curfew pass. This apathetic and merciless attitude of the District Administration and the officials in the Political Department at the Secretariat deserves severe condemnation. These officers who are appointed to cater to the needs of commoners like Kamala Das have failed in their duties. What’s the point of them holding their respective positions? These officers have failed the humanitarian test and are a disservice to the people they are supposed to serve. I cannot come to terms with this sad reality and wonder how this mother must be feeling after her sincere efforts to see her dying son was robbed by these heartless officials. She must be shattered beyond words. I want to ask these officials on what grounds they took their decisions to disallow her to move to Assam where her son was struggling between life and death? Was their decision based on the colour of her skin or her being a non-tribal on whom they could inflict such an inhuman act? God forbid that these officials responsible for not allowing a mother to meet her dying son may not face the same fate. The State Government should initiate action against all these officials since this incident is a gross violation of human rights. My sincere prayers for the departed soul; may he rest in eternal peace.

Yours etc.

BC Paul

Shillong – 4