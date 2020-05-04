Traffic congestion on Shillong streets on Ist day of lockdown 3

SHILLONG: Some parts of Shillong city witnessed traffic jam for some time on the first day of the lockdown 3.0 even as the District Administration partially lifted the curfew from Shillong agglomeration

Speaking on the matter, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War Nongbri said that people need a curfew pass to come out in the evening when curfew is imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.

As far as the activities of the day are concerned, she added that the country was still under lockdown and District Administration cannot allow every activity to happen.

She said that as thousands of citizens are coming back to the state, this was an important phase for the state and prohibitions were required to be in place so that the situation remained under control.

Making it clear that no movement of public and private transportation is allowed, she also said that whoever needs to bring out their private vehicle must obtain pass from the DC office