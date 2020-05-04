Wine shops incur daily loss of over Rs 1 cr

SHILLONG: Each day, the wine shops and the bonded warehouses in the state suffered a loss of over Rs 1 crore due to the lockdown.

An official source said that for the financial year 2019-2020, the revenue earned from sale of liquor was Rs 260 crore.

However, due to the curfew in the state and national lockdown, the revenue generation was affected.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills, in an order issued on Sunday, informed that wine stores and bonded warehouses will not open in border areas.

“The wine stores in locations close to the international borders, narrow roads and lanes compromising the interest of social distancing and areas with high transmission risk will not open”, the order said.

According to the order, wine stores in listed areas of the district will remain open from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 4pm.

The DC also laid down conditions to be strictly complied by the owners/proprietors of wine stores whereby sale of liquor should not exceed three litres of IMFL bottles and four litres of beer per customer.

All advisories issued by the health and family welfare department with reference to COVID-19 situation will have to be followed.

The wine shops are to strictly avoid overcrowding and congestion in one spot.

The staff of a particular wine store will direct the accumulating customers to other nearby wine stores within the same locality/village. Overcrowding of customers may invite further legal action.

“If there is any violation of the instructions by any person, be it wine shops or customers they shall be liable to be prosecuted as per provisions of relevant Acts and Rules”, the DC said.