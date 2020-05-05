Assam eases lockdown norms for industries, economic activities

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has issued an additional set of guidelines pertaining to relaxations in businesses and economic activities in the state.

According to the guidelines issued by state chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Tuesday, all industries along with their supply chain can operate in the state without the need for any specific order, while all personnel working therein can commute to work at all times.

Tea industries and workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times. Warehouses are allowed to operate at all times and personnel required for their operation are allowed to move at all times.

All activities related to public distribution system operations, FCI warehouses, railways, LPG and petroleum delivery services and workers and staff engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.

E-commerce delivery has been allowed between 6am and 6pm only while backend activities and personnel engaged therein are allowed at all times. All automobile dealerships and outlets are allowed to operate between 6am and 5pm.

Besides, supply chain related to essential food items like milk, fish and other perishables including workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times. All essential services, including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are also allowed at all times.

“Private offices located in the same building as that of a mall or market complex are allowed to operate but shops in the same building will not be allowed to open. Shops in market complexes are allowed to operate with two shops closed between two open shops. However, grocery shops, pharmacies and medical establishments situated therein are allowed to open on all days during the permitted hours,” Krishna, who is also the chairman, state executive committee, Assam state Disaster Management Authority, said.

Among others, shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non essential; large standalone shops are allowed to operate with limited number of entrants; all types of goods carrying vehicles are allowed to ply at all times; and all construction activities including highway construction, flood control work are allowed at all times.

The latest relaxations also permit bank employees to move beyond 6pm depending on necessity; while media persons and persons engaged in printing newspapers and newspaper distribution are allowed to operate beyond the restricted time as per necessity.

The chief secretary said that relaxations have been allowed except in containment zones and only after following social distancing protocols. “The head of the organisation will be held responsible for violation of any COVID-19 protocol,” he added.